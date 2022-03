EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville's Izzy Vetter tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13 to hand Creighton a 2-0 loss Sunday.

The Jays missed an early opportunity as they had runners at first and third with no outs in the second inning. CU also stranded two in the fourth.

Evansville's runs against Mikayla Santa Cruz came on a steal of home and a home run.

Creighton (10-7) opens Big East play Friday at home against Georgetown.​