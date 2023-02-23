In the newest episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan take a look at Nebraska's and Creighton's big wins, plus Eileen makes a special announcement.

The duo starts by breaking down the Huskers' win over No. 25 Illinois (Feb. 22, 2023) and how it helps their case on the NCAA bubble.

They then discuss Creighton's win over Marquette (Feb. 22, 2023) and how the Jays' recent consistency bodes well for a NCAA tournament run.

Josie recaps how the three in-state college softball teams are doing early into the 2023 season.

Then they close out with Eileen's special announcement.