In the newest episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan discus National Girls and Women in Sports Day, plus break down Creighton and Nebraska's latest wins.

The duo opens with how both were introduced to sports at a young age and how that has impacted their lives.

Then they break down Creighton's win over DePaul on Feb. 1 and what the Jays can do to come out with a win over St. John's on Feb. 4.

They then turn their attention to Nebraska's loss to Iowa (Jan. 28) and win over Michigan State (Feb. 2).

The duo closes out discussing Class C-1 Bridgeport's rise into the Top 10 in Nebraska high school girls basketball.