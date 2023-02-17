In the newest episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan take a look at Nebraska's and Creighton's heartbreaking losses, the start of the college softball season and more.

The duo opens with Nebraska volleyball's spring match (April 29, 2023) being televised on Nebraska Public Media.

They then breakdown the similarities between the Nebraska women's basketball team's loss to Minnesota (Feb. 15) and Creighton's loss to No. 6 UConn (Feb. 15), and look ahead to how each team can reach the NCAA tournament.

The duo then discuss the the three in-state colleges' softball teams and how they have started the season.

They close out with how Nebraska high school girls wrestling is going at the state tournament.