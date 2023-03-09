In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Z Long break down Creighton's potential NCAA tournament seeding and the likelihood of Nebraska playing in the WNIT, take a look at the six champions at the state girls basketball tournament and Husker softball's Top 25 win.

The duo opens with the 2023 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament (March 1-4), the six state champions and some notable performances.

They then turn to Creighton's stressful run (March 4-5) through the Big East tournament and the Bluejays' potential NCAA tournament seeding.

They follow that by looking at Nebraska's frustrating loss to Michigan State (March 2) at the Big Ten tournament and the likelihood of the Huskers playing in the WNIT.

The two close out with a look at Nebraska softball's Top 25 win over Arizona (March 4) and how that bodes well for the Huskers as they take on No. 23 Wichita State this weekend (March 10-11).