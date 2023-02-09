In the newest episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan break down Nebraska's and Creighton's latest women's basketball wins, how Union Omaha building a stadium will impact the soccer scene in Omaha and more.

The duo opens by discussing how Union Omaha's proposed stadium will result in the city adding a women's professional team.

They then turn to Nebraska's game against Northwestern on Feb. 6 and its tale of two quarters before looking ahead to their matchup against Illinois (Feb. 9).

Eileen and Josie take a look at Creighton's five-game winning streak and how the Jays' 3-pointers are giving them confidence as the season comes to a close.

They close out with a discussion on Mike Patterson's latest girls basketball feature.