In the newest episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan break down Nebraska's and Creighton's latest women's basketball wins, how Union Omaha building a stadium will impact the soccer scene in Omaha and more.
The duo opens by discussing how Union Omaha's proposed stadium will result in the city adding a women's professional team.
They then turn to Nebraska's game against Northwestern on Feb. 6 and its tale of two quarters before looking ahead to their matchup against Illinois (Feb. 9).
Eileen and Josie take a look at Creighton's five-game winning streak and how the Jays' 3-pointers are giving them confidence as the season comes to a close.
They close out with a discussion on Mike Patterson's latest girls basketball feature.