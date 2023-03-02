In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Z Long discuss Nebraska's and Creighton's potential postseason runs and the news of Husker volleyball playing at Memorial Stadium.

The duo starts by taking a look at Nebraska's loss in its Big Ten tournament opener (March 2, 2023) and how it impacts the Huskers' postseason hopes.

They then turn to Creighton's upcoming Big East tournament game (scheduled for March 4, 2023) and where bracketologists currently have the Bluejays are currently seeded in the NCAA tournament.

The two then make predictions on how many people will attend Nebraska and Omaha's volleyball match at Memorial Stadium, and how likely selling out the 85,000 seat stadium is.

Then they close out with a look at how Nebraska softball has been performing recently.