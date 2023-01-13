 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Even Field Podcast: Previewing the Huskers matchup with No. 3 Ohio State, plus a historic high school game

  • Updated
In the first episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan break down the Nebraska and Creighton women's basketball matchups for the week, plus take a look at the historic rematch between Millard South and Bellevue West.

The duo open with how the Huskers' dominant win over Penn State might lead to an upset over No. 3 Ohio State.

Then they take a look at the Bluejays' up-and-down week, falling out of the Top 25 only to rebound with a bulldozing win over Seton Hall.

They close out looking at the Top 10 matchup between Millard South and Bellevue West that was one of the highest scoring girls basketball games in Nebraska history.

