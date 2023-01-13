Even Field Podcast: Previewing the Huskers matchup with No. 3 Ohio State, plus a historic high school game

In the first episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan break down the Nebraska and Creighton women's basketball matchups for the week, plus take a look at the historic rematch between Millard South and Bellevue West.
The duo open with how the Huskers' dominant win over Penn State might lead to an upset over No. 3 Ohio State.
Then they take a look at the Bluejays' up-and-down week, falling out of the Top 25 only to rebound with a bulldozing win over Seton Hall.
They close out looking at the Top 10 matchup between Millard South and Bellevue West that was one of the highest scoring girls basketball games in Nebraska history.
Photos: Bellevue West faces Millard South
Millard South's Cora Olsen tries to score during their game against Bellevue West at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Faith Elmore during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (right) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while colliding with Bellevue West's Naomi White during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Head Coach Bryce Meyers yells to his players during their game against Bellevue West at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) tries to score while pressured by Millard South's Mya Babbitt during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (left) looks to score while pressured by Millard South's Mya Babbitt during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White tries to score during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) tries to stop Millard South’s Cora Olsen from scoring during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (left) tries to get past Millard South's Cora Olsen during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (center) tries to get past Millard South's Cora Olsen (right) during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (right) tries to score while pressured by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (right) tries to score while pressured by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt scores during their game against Bellevue West at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (left) tries to score while pressured by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (right) shoots while pressured by Bellevue West's Naomi White during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (left) gets past Bellevue West's Naomi White during their game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Head Coach Dane Bacon speaks to a referee during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Head Coach Dane Bacon yells to his players during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Head Coach Dane Bacon speaks to his players during their game against Millard South at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
