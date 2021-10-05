Even in front of NBA scouts, Creighton basketball's focus is on 'getting better'

Creighton's student managers had just finished picking up the extra folding chairs that lined the sidelines of the practice court when senior forward Ryan Hawkins was asked about the day's atmosphere.

Did Tuesday feel any different to Hawkins?

The Jays are just over a week into their preseason — but they had NBA scouts on hand for Tuesday's session. A pro day. The first one CU's ever hosted.

Hawkins shrugged as a few of the Creighton freshmen traded post-practice jumpers.

In Hawkins' mind, he and his teammates will have plenty of chances to prove themselves this year. But there's so much to do before then, to get ready for their Nov. 9 regular season opener.

So he tried not to make a big deal out of Tuesday.

"You're going to get noticed one way or the other," Hawkins said. "(Tuesday) needed to be more about focusing on us, getting better."

So even though this young CU squad had an audience Tuesday — there were 16 NBA teams represented and two independent evaluators on hand — its end goal remained the same as it's been lately.

Capitalize on every moment together because a team with eight newcomers has plenty of room to grow.