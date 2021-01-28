'Every match is precious': With smaller NCAA tournament field, Jays have slim margin for error

Creighton’s not going to rule out the possibility of earning an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament this year. It’s just that the margin for error will be incredibly small.

The NCAA trimmed the postseason field from 64 teams to 48. That’s 31 automatic bids and just 17 at-larges.

And the Jays (2-0) won’t have as many eye-catching, resume-boosting opportunities as they normally do in nonconference play. They’ll be tested, certainly — this weekend they play home and away against South Dakota, which made the 2018 NCAA tournament and went 31-3 last year.

But last season, CU played five ranked teams in its first eight matches. There were plenty of chances to prove itself, even while it sorted through new roles and lineups.

“We’re going to have to be really, really clean,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said Sunday. “Every match is precious.”

The Jays are still adjusting to their two-setter system while working in new players at libero and at the net. So it will take some time for them to reach their potential.