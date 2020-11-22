'Everybody bought in' for the Jays last season. What does Creighton basketball have for an encore?

Said senior Damien Jefferson: “We all were a star in our role.”

Each guy had to sacrifice something — maybe it was less playing time than he desired, or fewer shot attempts than he would have preferred. But then his internal focus immediately shifted toward maximizing the opportunities he did have, instead of stewing over the ones he didn’t.

From Jones’ perspective, there was nothing overly complicated about it. Coaches plead for a team-first mentality from the day you start playing this sport. The Jays wholeheartedly embraced that concept.

“(The coaches) gave us tasks that they thought everybody could do and we did it to the best of our abilities so we had the opportunity to win games,” Jones said. “That’s what I saw unfold. Everybody bought in.”

Now Creighton hopes to do it again.

The puzzle pieces will be a little different this year. Two-way standout Ty-Shon Alexander is a pro now. But four starters return, plus 2020 Big East sixth man of the year Denzel Mahoney and improved sophomore reserve Shereef Mitchell. Jones is eligible, junior Jacob Epperson is healthy and freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner is picking things up quickly.

But how the group meshes together and sorts out roles remains to be seen.