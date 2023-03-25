Creighton takes on San Diego State in the school's first Elite Eight matchup Sunday afternoon! World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon breaks down how the teams stack up, who might have the edge, as well as a full scouting report.

***

SOUTH REGIONAL ELITE EIGHT

No. 6 seed Creighton vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State, 1:20 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

TV: CBS Radio: 1620 AM Video stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch

Records: Creighton (24-12)/San Diego State (30-6)

Records against NCAA Tournament teams: CU (7-9)/SDSU (9-5)

KenPom rank: CU 12th/SDSU 14th

NET rank: CU 17th/SDSU 14th

Points per game: CU 77.00/SDSU 71.9

Points allowed per game: CU 68.7/SDSU 63.1

3-point FG rate: CU 35.8%/SDSU 34.9%

Best 3-point shooters: CU Trey Alexander (42.3%) and Baylor Scheierman (36.6%)/SDSU Adam Seiko (46.1%) and Micah Parrish (37.3%)

Opponent 3-point rate: CU 33.8%/SDSU 28.2%

FT shooting rate: CU 78.1%/SDSU 72.6%

Best FT shooters: CU Ryan Nembhard (86.9%) and Scheierman (82.9%)/SDSU Matt Bradley (80.2%) and Parrish (78.6%)

FT shooters to foul: CU Arthur Kaluma (73.5%)/SDSU Keshad Johnson (63.0%)

Scouting report

When San Diego State has the ball: The Aztecs will be deliberate on offense, chewing up the shot clock to both look for the best shot and slow down Creighton’s frenetic pace. SDSU has two main distributors — guards Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler — while Bradley is the one player averaging more than 10 shots per game. Center Nathan Mensah is good at point-blank range, while Seiko comes off the bench to fire 3s. CU’s defense has been leaky at times in the NCAA Tournament — especially in the first half against Princeton — but the Bluejays have generally forced tough 3-pointers, leaving 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner, perhaps the nation’s top rim defender, to patrol the paint. San Diego State usually tries to crash the boards, but may guard against CU’s pace by getting back on defense.

When Creighton has the ball: The Bluejays want to play fast and score fast, wearing down an opponent over 20 minutes of a half. SDSU goes nine men deep, so it doesn’t get gassed easily. That’ll pose a challenge for the CU: Keep pushing the envelope with smart, speedy guard Ryan Nembhard, or pull back just a bit on the throttle in hopes of limiting turnovers and finding a better shot. Creighton coach Greg McDemott lauded SDSU’s ability to be “in two places at once,” confusing opponents on whether or not the Aztecs are supplying help defense. It’s like San Diego State at least tries to let Mensah body up Kalkbrenner one-on-one, and even more likely that CU’s favorite lob play to Kalkbrenner becomes harder to execute. SDSU is an elite 3-point defense. Creighton can’t shy away from taking its usual shots, though.

SDSU stat to know: The Aztecs are 10-2 in games decided by six or fewer points. Six of those came on the road. That’s really, really good; CU is just 4-6. It speaks to San Diego State’s ability to get stops when it counts. It also suggests the Aztecs don’t score enough to easily run away and hide. If Creighton falls behind at some point, all is not lost.

CU stat to know: 91.2% That’s the Bluejays free throw percentage in the NCAA Tournament. Creighton has built good leads in all three wins, successfully holding off foes because the Bluejays make their free throws when fouled.

SDSU X Factor: Jaedon Ledee. A 6-9, 240-pound forward who comes off the bench, he might only the Aztecs’ 6th or 7th best defender, but he’s a whale of a rebounder off the bench, averaging 7.5 boards in the last four games. When Mensah sits, Ledee plays, and he’s a load.

CU X Factor: It’s often Kaluma doing that unexpected thing late in the second half to put Creighton over the top, and he has the physicality to match SDSU’s burly bunch.

SDSU wins if: Mensah neutralizes Kalkbrenner and the Aztec defense causes the Bluejays to lose their patience and confidence.

CU wins if: It can force some turnovers and easy transition buckets while Nembhard, Alexander and Scheierman nail tough shots in the half court.

