Creighton takes on San Diego State in the school's first Elite Eight matchup Sunday afternoon! World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon breaks down how the teams stack up, who might have the edge, as well as a full scouting report.
SOUTH REGIONAL ELITE EIGHT
No. 6 seed Creighton vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State, 1:20 p.m.
Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville Records: Creighton (24-12)/San Diego State (30-6)
Records against NCAA Tournament teams: CU (7-9)/SDSU (9-5) KenPom rank: CU 12th/SDSU 14th NET rank: CU 17th/SDSU 14th Points per game: CU 77.00/SDSU 71.9 Points allowed per game: CU 68.7/SDSU 63.1 3-point FG rate: CU 35.8%/SDSU 34.9% Best 3-point shooters: CU Trey Alexander (42.3%) and Baylor Scheierman (36.6%)/SDSU Adam Seiko (46.1%) and Micah Parrish (37.3%) Opponent 3-point rate: CU 33.8%/SDSU 28.2% FT shooting rate: CU 78.1%/SDSU 72.6% Best FT shooters: CU Ryan Nembhard (86.9%) and Scheierman (82.9%)/SDSU Matt Bradley (80.2%) and Parrish (78.6%) FT shooters to foul: CU Arthur Kaluma (73.5%)/SDSU Keshad Johnson (63.0%)
Joel Lorenzi and Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, preview what to expect when Creighton takes on San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Scouting report When San Diego State has the ball: The Aztecs will be deliberate on offense, chewing up the shot clock to both look for the best shot and slow down Creighton’s frenetic pace. SDSU has two main distributors — guards Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler — while Bradley is the one player averaging more than 10 shots per game. Center Nathan Mensah is good at point-blank range, while Seiko comes off the bench to fire 3s. CU’s defense has been leaky at times in the NCAA Tournament — especially in the first half against Princeton — but the Bluejays have generally forced tough 3-pointers, leaving 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner, perhaps the nation’s top rim defender, to patrol the paint. San Diego State usually tries to crash the boards, but may guard against CU’s pace by getting back on defense. When Creighton has the ball: The Bluejays want to play fast and score fast, wearing down an opponent over 20 minutes of a half. SDSU goes nine men deep, so it doesn’t get gassed easily. That’ll pose a challenge for the CU: Keep pushing the envelope with smart, speedy guard Ryan Nembhard, or pull back just a bit on the throttle in hopes of limiting turnovers and finding a better shot. Creighton coach Greg McDemott lauded SDSU’s ability to be “in two places at once,” confusing opponents on whether or not the Aztecs are supplying help defense. It’s like San Diego State at least tries to let Mensah body up Kalkbrenner one-on-one, and even more likely that CU’s favorite lob play to Kalkbrenner becomes harder to execute. SDSU is an elite 3-point defense. Creighton can’t shy away from taking its usual shots, though.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
SDSU stat to know: The Aztecs are 10-2 in games decided by six or fewer points. Six of those came on the road. That’s really, really good; CU is just 4-6. It speaks to San Diego State’s ability to get stops when it counts. It also suggests the Aztecs don’t score enough to easily run away and hide. If Creighton falls behind at some point, all is not lost. CU stat to know: 91.2% That’s the Bluejays free throw percentage in the NCAA Tournament. Creighton has built good leads in all three wins, successfully holding off foes because the Bluejays make their free throws when fouled.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
SDSU X Factor: Jaedon Ledee. A 6-9, 240-pound forward who comes off the bench, he might only the Aztecs’ 6th or 7th best defender, but he’s a whale of a rebounder off the bench, averaging 7.5 boards in the last four games. When Mensah sits, Ledee plays, and he’s a load. CU X Factor: It’s often Kaluma doing that unexpected thing late in the second half to put Creighton over the top, and he has the physicality to match SDSU’s burly bunch. SDSU wins if: Mensah neutralizes Kalkbrenner and the Aztec defense causes the Bluejays to lose their patience and confidence. CU wins if: It can force some turnovers and easy transition buckets while Nembhard, Alexander and Scheierman nail tough shots in the half court.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott raises a fist while walking toward a group of Bluejay fans following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates in the final seconds of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates a three-pointer in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) grabs the ball ahead of Princeton's Zach Martini (54) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott huddles with his team during break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) signals to teammate Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the Creighton president, cheers on his team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots a three-pointer over Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) is introduced before the start of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) celebrates following their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) grabs a rebound in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) watches a replay in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) high-fives teammate Ryan Nembhard (2) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer on their team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) and Sami Osmani (14) walk off the court following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the rebound ahead of Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) eyes the basket while up against Princeton's Blake Peters (24) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets past Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) misses a pass in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) gets caught between Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to Baylor Scheierman (55) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) goes after the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs the rebound while up against Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for the play to develop in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott meets with his staff during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots over Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) keeps an eye on Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson calls out to his team in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Trey Alexander (23) high five after a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps an eye on Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) tries to block a shot by Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays cheerleaders and fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Resch, of Chicago, and his kids, Ben, 3, Cameron 10, and Avery, 7, wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Ron Henrichs, Sally Hirschberg, both of Omaha, and Carolyn and Steve Eby, of Logan, Iowa., wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Oxley, 9, of Omaha, shows off his autographed shirt as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Bluejay high-fives fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton pep band performs as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Shtolzberg high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Burgers, a former associate athletic director for Creighton University, hangs out ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mini baseball bats at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
