Few players on either team have experienced Creighton-Nebraska rivalry

Three years ago in front of a frenzied Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd, Nebraska handily beat Creighton to finally snap a years-long stretch of CU dominance in the rivalry, punctuating the one-sided victory with slams, smooth shot-making and a postgame center-court Husker dance party.
But the current Bluejay players weren't around for that.
A season after that NU romp, almost all of Creighton's roster returned — those guys were so determined to settle the score that they beat Nebraska in 2019 and said afterward that the margin should have been more. CU led 40-9 at one point, forcing three first-half timeouts by Fred Hoiberg.
But the current Husker roster didn't experience that.
Even last season's 98-74 CU win was played in an empty arena. And just five total rotation players who earned meaningful minutes are back on the two teams' rosters.
Creighton junior Shereef Mitchell, an Omaha product, is the only one on either squad who's actually suited up for the rivalry with fans in the stands.
"The rest of these guys, they don't know," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "They're going to find out. About 6 o'clock Tuesday night. But that's what makes college basketball fun."
Nebraska and Creighton have met on the basketball court every year since 1977, battling for bragging rights inside arenas so electrified by their passionate fan bases that the intensity almost always spills onto the court.
It's Red vs. Blue. Even for first-time participants, they're going to sense a different vibe in the gym Tuesday.
"(Sunday) I kind of got them a little amped up, wrote some stuff on the board about the rivalry to kind of get everybody excited," NU junior guard Trey McGowens said. "I think we'll be fine."
There will surely be some educational conversations on Creighton's end, too.
Mitchell grew up here — his dad, Alvin, had seven points and eight rebounds for Nebraska in this rivalry game in 1996.
Senior Alex O'Connell said he's already heard some about the different dynamics at play, how some CU fans might also root for Husker football and maybe NU hoops, too. McGowens mentioned the two programs sharing fans during a press conference Monday — "Jayskers, I guess."
But both teams know that there are Creighton diehards who desperately want a win Tuesday. And vice versa.
Bluejay senior KeyShawn Feazell said of Nebraska: "I just heard they don't really like us."
It remains to be seen how much that animosity will surface on the court.
More than half of the Huskers' 2021-22 squad is brand-new — they added eight scholarship players over the offseason. Nine different Jays saw time in their season opener last week, and seven of them were making their CU debuts.
As badly as they each want to win Tuesday, both sides have so much room for growth. And that's their primary focus.
They've each shot poorly from distance (18.2% for Creighton and 21.4% for Nebraska) so far. The Jays have turned the ball over too much (33 turnovers in two games), and NU has struggled on the glass (39 offensive boards allowed).
"We're both still, I think, trying to find ourselves a little bit, just with the early-season contests and a lot of new faces out there playing together for the first time in real game action," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We've got a lot of work, talking about ourselves, that we need to get better with, and hopefully we can start carrying that over in the games."
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
