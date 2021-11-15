Few players on either team have experienced Creighton-Nebraska rivalry

It's Red vs. Blue. Even for first-time participants, they're going to sense a different vibe in the gym Tuesday.

"(Sunday) I kind of got them a little amped up, wrote some stuff on the board about the rivalry to kind of get everybody excited," NU junior guard Trey McGowens said. "I think we'll be fine."

There will surely be some educational conversations on Creighton's end, too.

Mitchell grew up here — his dad, Alvin, had seven points and eight rebounds for Nebraska in this rivalry game in 1996.

Senior Alex O'Connell said he's already heard some about the different dynamics at play, how some CU fans might also root for Husker football and maybe NU hoops, too. McGowens mentioned the two programs sharing fans during a press conference Monday — "Jayskers, I guess."

But both teams know that there are Creighton diehards who desperately want a win Tuesday. And vice versa.

Bluejay senior KeyShawn Feazell said of Nebraska: "I just heard they don't really like us."

It remains to be seen how much that animosity will surface on the court.