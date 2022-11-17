 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert top story topical

Fierce late comeback fuels Creighton men's soccer's first round win over Missouri State

  • Updated
  • 0
082622-owh-spo-cukick-LS16.JPG.JPG

CreightonÕs Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past OaklandÕs Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton scored twice in the final 7:46 to storm back for a 2-1 win over Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Missouri State's Nicolo Mulatero scored less than two minutes into the second half as the Bears led most of the second half.

But with 7:46 left, Creighton's Jake Ashford drilled a shot from 12 yards to tie it on his first goal of the season. Then with 2:37 left, Anejandro Maillet delivered the game-winner, heading home his own rebound.

It's the second straight year Creighton has beaten Missouri State in the NCAA's first round.

Creighton will play at Washington at 7 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert