Fierce late comeback fuels Creighton men's soccer's first round win over Missouri State

Creighton scored twice in the final 7:46 to storm back for a 2-1 win over Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Missouri State's Nicolo Mulatero scored less than two minutes into the second half as the Bears led most of the second half.

But with 7:46 left, Creighton's Jake Ashford drilled a shot from 12 yards to tie it on his first goal of the season. Then with 2:37 left, Anejandro Maillet delivered the game-winner, heading home his own rebound.

It's the second straight year Creighton has beaten Missouri State in the NCAA's first round.

Creighton will play at Washington at 7 p.m. Sunday.