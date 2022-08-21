 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

First goal of season for Creighton women's soccer team nets a draw

MISSOULA, Mont. — Junior Abigail Santana scored in the 70th minute to help the Creighton women’s soccer team to a 1-1 draw against Gonzaga on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (0-1-1) notched the first goal of the match in the 20th minute off a header from Marissa Garcia. But the Bluejays (0-0-2) stepped up their pressure in the second half, and finally broke through. 

Junior Ariana Mondiri recovered a loose ball just outside the top right corner of the 18-yard box. She fought her way around a defender before sending a cross into the middle of the box, where Santana headed in the Jays' first goal of the season.

Gonzaga outshot CU 24-11 but the Jays held on for a draw.

Next up is Creighton's home opener against UMKC at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Creighton (0-0-2) ........... 0  1 — 1

Gonzaga (0-1-1) ............ 1  0  — 1

Goals: CU, Santana. GU, Garcia.

