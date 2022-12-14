First quarter MVPs, stats and questions for the Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball teams

Creighton coach Jim Flanery has a saying about learning lessons in basketball.

“When you win,” he said Saturday, “they’re better than you lose.”

Ranked 16th in the Associated Press poll, CU has done a lot of winning in the first 40 days of the season. So has the team 60 miles down the road at Nebraska.

But only one – CU, by virtue of a 77-51 rout over NU last month – has in-state bragging rights.

The Bluejays (8-1), led by All-Big East contenders Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, are a little ahead of the Huskers (8-3), which have worked through a variety of injuries thanks to the inside-outside duo of Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski, who has had to hold down the post as teammates play through injuries.

Creighton has played six of its nine games outside Nebraska and seven away from home. The Huskers have played six games away from home, too, with key wins over Mississippi State and Maryland away from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In women’s college basketball, they play four quarters like the pros, with a short pause each ten minutes. A season unfolds in much the same way, with roughly ten regular season games representing the first, second and third quarters, and conference and NCAA Tournaments – the crunch time of any year – representing the fourth.

We’ve reached the end of the first quarter with Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball. Both are on a trajectory for the NCAA Tournament, with ESPN projecting CU as a 6 seed and NU as a 7 seed. Both have road wins over ranked teams on their resume. Here’s a look, so far, at superlatives and questions:

Team MVP

Creighton: Tough call – four players could fit this bill so far – but here’s to Molly Mogensen, who had to replace multi-year starter Tatum Rembao at point guard and has averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game so far. She’s shooting 54% from 3, as well. Jensen and Maly are crunch-time, go-to scorers in March, but, for the moment, Mogensen’s 34 minutes per game are crucial.

“Molly’s more of a scoring point guard than Tatum was,” Flanery said. “…She’s a very good 3-point shooter, she’s got a good mid-range game.”

Nebraska: Shelley. With Sam Haiby hurt, Shelley carries more scoring load (15.4 points per game) while drawing the opponent’s best scorer on defense. She’s one of the best two-way players in the Big Ten.

Key Stat

Creighton: 24.4% That’s the 3-point shooting rate of CU’s opponents.That’s 25th nationally, and probably more impressive than 25th given the teams Creighton have played. Because the Bluejays are a little smaller, foes try to press the issue in the post. That hasn’t worked very well, either, but CU’s perimeter defense is elite so far.

Nebraska: 17.8. NU dishes out almost 18 assists per game, which ranks 24th nationally. Shelley’s responsible for nearly eight per game, but Maddie Krull and Allison Weidner combine for five more per game.

Best Win

Creighton: Ripping NU to shreds feels good, but the road wins at Villanova and South Dakota State will travel further with a NCAA committee. CU went on the road opening night against a potential 25-win team – and survived. ‘Nova will win 20-plus games, too.

Nebraska: The 90-67 win at Maryland is a bank deposit that’ll earn major, season-long interest. The Terrapins are streaky, with wins over Notre Dame and Connecticut. But NU no-fluked the Big Ten’s best overall program with a 30-point fourth quarter that snatched the Terrapins’ soul.

Toughest remaining foes

Creighton: It’s not UConn! It’s No. 2 Stanford, which hosts CU Dec. 20. The Cardinal have six players on their roster 6-2 or taller and outrebound teams by 19.

Nebraska: No. 4 Indiana – in Bloomington, Ind., on New Year’s Day – is the best team in the Big Ten, but No. 12 Iowa – Jan. 28 in Iowa City, Feb. 18 in Lincoln – is the team that NU wants most. The Huskers are 0-5 against Caitlin Clark.

Biggest question after one quarter

Creighton: Can CU win one or two of the next three in a quest to get a four seed? The Arkansas-Stanford-UConn triad represents the Bluejays’ best chance to impress the NCAA Tournament committee. CU beat Arkansas last year; that’s winnable on Saturday. And Connecticut, banged up and a bit on the ropes, could be beatable in Sokol Arena. Stanford? A win there turns all the heads.

Nebraska: Who’s available after Christmas? NU has roughly two weeks to get Sam Haiby, Trinity Brady and Isabelle Bourne back before the Big Ten hits like a thunderstorm. Plus, the Huskers get post Maggie Mendelson from the volleyball team. Her 6-5 frame will help on defense – she’ll block some shots. Can she score 6-to-8 points per game?

“It doesn’t feel good right now, to only have eight available bodies,” Williams said. “But to know that a player like Kendall Moriarty – who’s really taken all of her minutes on the perimeter and then, all of the sudden, we’ve had to play her some minutes at the ‘4’ spot…we’ve been here, we’ve done this, we can do it again. It’s really teaching our kids resiliency and adaptability.”

Photos: Creighton takes on Nebraska in Top 25 women's basketball showdown