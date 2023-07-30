Ryan Miller hadn’t seen anything like this.

Cruising around Mangrove Cay, a lightly populated stretch of land tucked inside the Bahamas’ Andros island, the Creighton assistant noticed a tree that widened his eyes each time he passed it. He drove up and down the island’s main road, there to meet with then-three-star center Fredrick King’s family. Eventually, Miller just had to pull over.

He walked across the gravel road, only stopping once he reached the pinnacle of the cul-de-sac. He looked up and chuckled in disbelief. An ashy, begrimed backboard sat within the foliage, bolted to a branch that would typically bear coconuts.

The rim rested 12 feet above ground, so high Miller lifted his neck into an awkward, upright position. He marveled at the makeshift hoop. At the idea that the neighborhood kids would go to such lengths to play basketball.

“‘That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Miller said.

King’s love for the game was born on that rim.

Some days he’d shoot jump shots alone for an hour or two before someone joined him. He never stopped going back. Not when it was moved from its original 10-foot height because dunkers continuously tore it down, or when half the net dangled in the wind.

It wasn’t much, but it was what he knew. At a certain point, it became all he knew.

King hadn’t even picked up a basketball until he was 14 years old. When he finally did, he became a regular at the coconut tree. It was a passed baton of sorts from his only brother, who dreamed of a lengthy professional basketball career.

He seized that dream, and the internal fire that came with it. He’d get together with his friends at the local restaurants to catch NBA games. He’d hear of players going to play for the national team. He saw a window into a life worth living.

He realized soon after: If this dream was going to materialize, he’d have to leave. Mangrove Cay. The coconut tree. Everything. Coaches and scouts weren’t going to find King in “the island within the island.”

When the time came, that net no longer felt King’s fingertips. Mangrove Cay was out of at least one blossoming teenage behemoth, with King convincing himself to leave home for greater heights. Things bigger than himself.

He wasn’t sure when the game would bring him back home. Or if it ever would — but especially not now, on a business trip with his Big East teammates. Creighton's foreign trip to the Bahamas in August means King will wear that uniform in his backyard.

He knew when that day arrived, he couldn’t return with nothing to show for it. He accepted that.

“I saw that it’s more to life than being on the island,” King said. “You can make it way out as long as you work hard.”

Then he left everything behind.

PATIENCE AND PROGRESS

Even when Carsen Lundy, King’s father, would retire from the dock near his parents' place for the afternoon, he could rarely drag King home with him.

Half an hour would pass when Lundy grew tired of waiting for fish to play sucker, the Caribbean sun blistering anything within reach. His patience wasn’t necessarily thin. It just didn’t match King’s. Before worldly troubles or hoop dreams, a young King would sit idle at the dock, his feet hovering over the water for hours.

“He had so much patience,” Lundy said. “He’d throw the line out and sit right there until he got one.”

Most days, King would only need an hour before he returned home. His hands would be full, split between carrying as many as three fish. Cleaned, skinned. All before he stepped foot through the door.

King never wasted a trip. He’d wait even longer for the catch if he knew the dinner table could use it. He watched the sacrifices his parents made daily — his mother worked in a hotel, his father was a longtime police officer — and felt indebted to them.

From the main road, one could always see the Atlantic Ocean. King’s first love was the sea. Spear fishing. Jumping off the dock. Lingering in the water until he grew gills. He thought everything he’d ever need would forever remain at shore.

He’d hoped to be a fisherman. A captain. Spending his days on the water, floating to other islands like an unanchored buoy, visiting friends along the way (he hasn’t ruled it out of his retirement plans). He hadn’t even considered an alternate reality until he watched his brother, Shamell Greene, put every ounce of energy he had into basketball.

As much as King wanted to provide for his family, he wanted to be like his brother even more.

Greene moved to Freeport to join a team, eventually weighing offers from teams in other countries. King always thought Greene could’ve played Division I basketball. He was meant to be the original savior for the family. The provider.

“I felt like that was one of our tickets out,” King said.

One that was never punched. Greene suffered an injury that effectively ended his career, now spending his days at sea the way King once envisioned. By then, King had already picked up basketball, so he knew what it meant. He’d have to wait just a bit longer to realize his dream. The same way he always has.

“It just made me work harder ... trying to carry on his legacy,” King said.

King has remained as patient as ever. When he looks down at the No. 33 on his Creighton uniform, even if just for a moment, time isn’t a concept. The number isn’t his. It’s a memento of Greene’s mission. Of his mission.

RUNNING MAN

Kevin Johnson hadn’t seen King so happy. The big man was known to be reserved, but he screamed in jubilation the moment he flipped back the orange cover of the box the CI Gibson coach handed him.

Inside were brand new basketball shoes — King’s first pair of real ones — a recent model of the Nike Hyperdunk, size 16. A pair that fit him wasn’t even the most jarring bit. It was the most tangible form of faith he’d seen someone place in his career.

Johnson wouldn’t dare have King continue to practice, let alone play games without them. He’d shown up in shoes worn down until the stitching was undone.

“Oh man, his toes were out of the shoes,” Johnson said. “His foot was so big he couldn’t fit in his shoes.”

This wasn’t Mangrove Cay anymore. This was Nassau. For any remote shot at outside attention, he’d migrated there. And if King was going to get serious, he’d need to look the part. He had some ways to go.

On the floor, he needed to improve at everything. He had to be stronger. He needed a better handle. A better jumper. He came equipped with a knack for blocking shots, though. King loved to play defense, getting a kick out of hurling shots in every direction.

Johnson didn’t care for the theatrics. He only hoped to drill one thing into King’s membrane: Just run.

Run. Catch lobs. Run. Block shots. Run. Run more. King became a Bahamian Forrest Gump, sprinting without a destination, only intention. That’s how Hernan Olaya found him.

Teams assembled from all across the dozens of inhabited Bahamian islands for a showcase. Olaya, who then coached at the NBA Academy Latin America, was on assignment in the islands. The program saw its share of players from hotbeds. Olaya was tasked with finding a hidden gem where hardly anyone cared to look.

Puerto Rico. The Dominican Republic. He made his rounds, picking up on habits. In most of those islands, he noticed big men hardly received the ball. He noticed a subsequent change in their enthusiasm. It made watching King race up and down the floor “like a horse,” Olaya said, intriguing. He pulled King aside after a game.

“How come you run that fast if you don’t get the ball?”

“My coach told me to run.”

Olaya wasn’t looking for finished products. He wanted hunger. Good ears. Not just someone that respected the game but whose eyes gleamed if the word was spoken.

“You need to identify if they’re playing the game because they love it, or they’re playing the game because they're big,” Olaya said. “There’s a huge difference. Fredrick loves the game. ... You don’t come from an island on a plane, a boat or a ferry to just show up.”

King would be on the move once again, this time to Mexico. He became the first Bahamian player in the Academy’s short history. Two years in, two location changes and a suitcase full of hope. That’s mostly what King could unpack, considering much of Olaya’s scouting report revolved around his ceiling.

That just happened to mean more than King knew. Olaya saw what Johnson did. And every morning of each week day, he woke the young center up for individual workouts.

They’d talk about King’s dreams. His why. NBA first rounders Bennedict Mathurin and Olivier Maxence-Prosper preceded King at the Academy, and his teammates were receiving DI offers well before he’d ever sniffed one.

One morning, King’s patience slipped. He wondered when his time would come.

“You don’t have to worry about that,” Olaya said. He saw the passion. The work they’d put in daily. He saw how much King cared — no, how necessary it was that he found his way.

It took just one weekend that fall, a showcase in which he averaged 30 points and 14.5 rebounds, to go from an undocumented, no-star recruit to one of the most sought out international recruits around.

That’s how Miller found him.

THE BUZZ BACK HOME

As Creighton played Princeton in the Sweet 16 meeting, King saw something that hadn’t crossed anyone’s mind.

He played just five minutes that game, not uncommon for a freshman backing up Ryan Kalkbrenner. King had gotten used to his place on the bench, his vision growing keener each game.

King internalized most of his takeaways. Yet this time, he noticed an easy adjustment he couldn’t keep to himself. He entered CU’s huddle, grabbing hold of the coaches and telling them that the Tigers were lifting off of screens similarly to UConn’s Jordan Hawkins. King suggested told coaches they should allow the big man to rise to the level of the screen.

Miller was baffled. King had never done anything of the sort. Still, he was right. The coaches looked at each other and nodded, relaying the message to the team.

Somewhere in the world, Olaya smiled at King’s impact. At how far he’d come. He’d caught virtually all of King’s freshman season at Creighton, no matter the time zone he found himself in.

King had more eyes watching than he knew.

A few months back Olaya flew to Freeport. He's made it a point to get back to the island each year after discovering King. This year felt different though, he didn't encounter a kid who didn’t know King’s name. A generation of young Bahamians have turned their TVs to the Big East, hoping the name caught on.

The last time he played basketball in the Bahamas, King was unknown. The sole note of his existence, the only proof he was ever even there, were the threads of nylon missing from the coconut tree. When King left Mangrove Cay, it was to build a legacy. To hoist the torch his brother once lit. To ensure no one would ever overlook his nation.

King's homecoming will be bittersweet. He'll leave once more. He can't provide just yet. But he'll know that he didn't leave his world behind for nothing.

“I think Fred’s dream is to chase it even harder than before,” Lundy said. “... He wants to do it. not just for himself, but for the entire family and the entire community of Mangrove Cay.”

