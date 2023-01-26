 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five-star basketball recruit Trentyn Flowers will make unofficial visit to Creighton this weekend

Here is the full coaching staff for the 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team.

A five-star recruit in the 2024 class will return to Creighton’s campus for an unofficial visit this weekend when the Bluejays host No. 13 Xavier.

Combine Academy wing Trentyn Flowers took his official visit to CU on Nov. 5, staying for the weekend but leaving campus before the Bluejays’ regular season opener vs. St. Thomas.

Since then, the 6-foot-9, highly-coveted prospect has continuously trimmed his list of destinations before arriving earlier this month at a top five of North Carolina, Arkansas, Louisville, Alabama and Creighton.

Flowers told On3’s Joe Tipton that he was aiming to make a decision between March and April earlier this month, though he didn’t specify a commitment date.

Now, with a decision possibly on the horizon, Flowers and his family will travel from North Carolina to take in Creighton’s Pink Out game against the Musketeers.

Combine Academy is a private, sports performance boarding school located in Lincolnton, N.C. — northwest of Charlotte.

