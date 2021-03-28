 Skip to main content
Follow live: Creighton plays Gonzaga in the Sweet 16
BASKETBALL

Follow live: Creighton plays Gonzaga in the Sweet 16

It's time for March Madness! Creighton is playing in the Jays' first Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament since 1974. The No. 5 seed Jays will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210

The World-Herald is in Indianapolis to provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance to the Elite Eight. Make sure you're following Jon Nyatawa on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

And for some pregame reading, here are links to our preview stories:

» Shatel: This isn't Creighton's first time in the final 16, but it wasn't as Sweet in 1974

» Creighton basketball isn't satisfied with just reaching the Sweet 16: 'The goal is to keep winning'

» Keys to victory, players to watch and more

» Shatel: Can undefeated Gonzaga go where few have been? It has to go through Omaha — again

History of Creighton in the NCAA tournament since 2000

 

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

