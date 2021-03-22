 Skip to main content
Follow live: Creighton plays Ohio for spot in the Sweet 16
BASKETBALL

It's time for March Madness! Creighton looks to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Monday evening. The No. 5 seed Jays will face No. 13 seed Ohio.

When: 5:10 p.m. Monday

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: TNT

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210

The World-Herald is in Indianapolis to provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance. Make sure you're following Jon Nyatawa on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

And for some pregame reading, here are links to our preview stories:

» Shatel: Creighton moves on from distractions and eyes Sweet 16

» Creighton can't afford any defensive mistakes against efficient Ohio

» Keys to victory, players to watch and more

» Shatel: A perfectly imperfect win, but Creighton survived and advanced

Photos: Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara

