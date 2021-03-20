 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Creighton plays UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA tournament
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Follow live: Creighton plays UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It's time for March Madness! Creighton opens its run in the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon as the No. 5 seed in the West region. The Jays will face No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara.

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: TruTV

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

Westwood One: Sirius 135, XM 202

The World-Herald is in Indianapolis to provide full coverage as Creighton looks to advance. Make sure you're following Jon Nyatawa on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

And for some pregame reading, here are links to our preview stories:

» Creighton aims to 'seize the moment' on biggest stage

» Shatel: It's time, Creighton. Seize the moment and reach the Sweet 16

» When you are sleeping, Marcus Zegarowski is working

» Chatelain: Can Creighton avoid the scoring slump?

» Players to watch, keys to victory and more

Creighton's NCAA tournament history since 2000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert