Following an 'uncharacteristic' start, the Jays are finding their defensive identity

Christian Bishop and Antwann Jones hedged hard on ball screens to disrupt the rhythm of UNO’s guards. Zegarowski ripped the ball away from a post player. Mahoney was the first man to the floor to secure a loose ball.

“I thought the guys did a great job of taking what they saw in the film from North Dakota State and applying it against Omaha (Tuesday), without a lot of practice time,” McDermott said. “That was good to see and it’s going to need to continue because of the amount of games we’re playing this month.”

There are still moments when the Jays appear to be a step slow in their movements, though reps will help with that, McDermott said. And he’s encouraged by the addition of 7-footers Ryan Kalkbrenner and Jacob Epperson, whose shot-blocking ability wasn’t available last year.

But Creighton doesn’t have Alexander anymore. It had the fifth-most efficient defense in the Big East last year. And it needs to avoid a dropoff to repeat its success from a season ago.

The margin for error has decreased, for everyone. They all realize it, though — especially after this week.