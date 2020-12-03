Following an 'uncharacteristic' start, the Jays are finding their defensive identity

Junior Marcus Zegarowski said the game film from Creighton’s season-opening win caught him by surprise.
He knew there’d be mistakes on defense — it was their first game after a wacky offseason.
There were statistics that did not indicate any major issues: The Jays limited North Dakota State to 40% shooting, forced 16 turnovers and surrendered 58 points.
But then Zegarowski and his teammates analyzed the video clips.
They didn’t like what they saw.
CU had breakdowns caused by a lack of communication. Guys were out of position, or they rotated too slowly to the proper spot. They got outrebounded by 14. They often didn’t guard the dribble well, either.
“It was just uncharacteristic,” Zegarowski said. “It’s not who we are. It’s not who we should be. I think we just took it to heart. We’ve got to put our heads down and defend, and not let someone just come in and score on us individually or as a group.”
They made the adjustments one day later.
Creighton opened Tuesday’s game with a renewed level of engagement defensively in the victory over UNO — what the Jays hope will be a blueprint as they work to answer the offseason’s biggest question.
How does CU adjust without shutdown defender Ty-Shon Alexander?
Alexander, who’s now a pro, was so effective at limiting an opposing team’s best perimeter option that Creighton routinely built its defensive game plan around his lockdown ability. He was a tone-setter on that end of the floor.
The Jays are auditioning guys for that role. Shereef Mitchell has showcased his on-ball skills off the bench. Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney bring strength and length. Zegarowski’s as competitive as anyone.
But after the first game, the concerns seemed to stretch further than just identifying a new defensive centerpiece.
“When the guys saw it on film (Monday), they were all certainly disappointed but also surprised at what they saw of themselves when they were able to watch it,” coach Greg McDermott said. “To their credit, I think they, as a group, committed (Monday) to say that’s not happening again.”
That was most evident during Creighton’s game-changing 27-3 run in the first half Tuesday.
For 22 straight possessions, the Jays showed glimpses of the traits they hope will define their defensive identity.
There were kicked balls, deflected passes and contested shots. Off-ball defenders stepped into driving lanes to help block paths to the hoop. CU secured 16 of the 18 defensive rebounds.
Christian Bishop and Antwann Jones hedged hard on ball screens to disrupt the rhythm of UNO’s guards. Zegarowski ripped the ball away from a post player. Mahoney was the first man to the floor to secure a loose ball.
“I thought the guys did a great job of taking what they saw in the film from North Dakota State and applying it against Omaha (Tuesday), without a lot of practice time,” McDermott said. “That was good to see and it’s going to need to continue because of the amount of games we’re playing this month.”
There are still moments when the Jays appear to be a step slow in their movements, though reps will help with that, McDermott said. And he’s encouraged by the addition of 7-footers Ryan Kalkbrenner and Jacob Epperson, whose shot-blocking ability wasn’t available last year.
But Creighton doesn’t have Alexander anymore. It had the fifth-most efficient defense in the Big East last year. And it needs to avoid a dropoff to repeat its success from a season ago.
The margin for error has decreased, for everyone. They all realize it, though — especially after this week.
“We have to take that side of the floor really serious because it’s only going to help our offense,” Zegarowski said. “I think we showed flashes of that (Tuesday). Now we’ve just got to build on it.”
Creighton basketball hosts UNO
