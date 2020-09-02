For Creighton basketball, there's no masking the issues of practicing in a pandemic

But even now, they’re still being cautious.

On-court drill work the past few weeks has been limited to two or three players at a time. Roommates only, basically.

Coach Greg McDermott said he hopes the Jays will soon be permitted to move into the second phase of their pandemic-era acclimation process. Maybe later this week, he said.

“There’s no question we’re behind, just because we haven’t been together and some other teams have,” McDermott said. “But we also have a lot of experience that other teams don’t have. For us to catch up, I don’t think it will be a huge issue. As long as we can get back to normal at some point, where we can get 5-on-5 and get some work done.”

Part of that timeline will likely be dictated by NCAA scheduling directives expected to be relayed in the coming weeks.

In a normal year, preseason practice would begin less than four weeks from today.

But the NCAA’s still examining several possible start dates for this season. There might be a three- or four-week delay. Or maybe games won’t begin until January. Or maybe the entire schedule gets overhauled and leagues end up building their own bubbles. Or maybe it all gets canceled.