For Creighton volleyball commit Ava TeStrake, Jays are 'exactly what I was looking for'

Creighton commit Ava TeStrake knew the Bluejay volleyball coaches had been evaluating her at various events for several years.
But it wasn't until a couple of weeks ago — June 15 was the first time recruiters could call and text rising high school juniors — that she finally got to hear firsthand what CU's coaches thought of her game and what they envisioned for her.
And TeStrake was all about it.
The 6-foot-4 outside hitter from the Kansas City area announced June 18 that she's committed to Creighton. She's the first known member of the Jays' 2023 recruiting class.
"I chose Creighton because of the top volleyball program that it is, the strong academics and the culture that (Kirsten Bernthal Booth) and the coaches have built," TeStrake said Saturday. "It is exactly what I was looking for."
She said the coaches brought a "welcoming" presence to their interactions and it felt like a family.
But it'll be two more years before she joins the Jays. For now, she'll continue focusing on growing her own game. And she has a busy summer on the books.
This weekend, she and her club team (KC Power 16-under) will compete in the USA Volleyball junior national championships in Las Vegas. Their first match is scheduled for Friday.
Then in July, TeStrake is set to participate in an event conducted by the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program. She'll fly out to Anaheim, California, for a week to train.
TeStrake said at this point she projects to contribute as a right-side hitter for the Jays. But the plan's adaptable. She's eager to see what kind of gains she makes over the next several weeks as she approaches her junior year at Olathe West High School in Kansas.
"I'm super excited for this summer," TeStrake said.
I'm soooo excited to announce that I have verbally committed to further my academic and volleyball career at Creighton University!!!!!! A very special thank you to all of my coaches, family, friends, and teammates who have helped me along the way!
