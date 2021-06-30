For Creighton volleyball commit Ava TeStrake, Jays are 'exactly what I was looking for'

Creighton commit Ava TeStrake knew the Bluejay volleyball coaches had been evaluating her at various events for several years.

But it wasn't until a couple of weeks ago — June 15 was the first time recruiters could call and text rising high school juniors — that she finally got to hear firsthand what CU's coaches thought of her game and what they envisioned for her.

And TeStrake was all about it.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter from the Kansas City area announced June 18 that she's committed to Creighton. She's the first known member of the Jays' 2023 recruiting class.

"I chose Creighton because of the top volleyball program that it is, the strong academics and the culture that (Kirsten Bernthal Booth) and the coaches have built," TeStrake said Saturday. "It is exactly what I was looking for."

She said the coaches brought a "welcoming" presence to their interactions and it felt like a family.

But it'll be two more years before she joins the Jays. For now, she'll continue focusing on growing her own game. And she has a busy summer on the books.