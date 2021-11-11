For Creighton volleyball's Skylar McCune, playing so close to home 'means the world'

Skylar McCune was in fourth grade when she attended her first Creighton volleyball camp. On Wednesday, she signed on to play for the same CU program she's long adored.

The Gretna standout made it official on signing day: She's a Bluejay.

"I always wanted to play collegiate volleyball," McCune said. "Being able to do that, especially at home, just means the world to be. I'm very excited."

McCune joins two other prospects in Creighton's 2022 recruiting class — outside hitter Ava Martin and middle blocker Ann Marie Remmes. Both McCune and Martin committed last summer. Remmes pledged to CU last spring.

The trio was ranked as the 24th-best recruiting class in the country by PrepVolleyball last month. The 6-foot-1 Martin landed at No. 47 in the individual rankings and McCune was No. 52.

"I'm really excited about the class," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a statement. "I like that we have players from a variety of positions. All of them are highly-talented athletes but we recruit not only great athletes but also great young women. I think all of these three will continue to build Creighton volleyball's culture."