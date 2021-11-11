For Creighton volleyball's Skylar McCune, playing so close to home 'means the world'

Skylar McCune was in fourth grade when she attended her first Creighton volleyball camp. On Wednesday, she signed on to play for the same CU program she's long adored.
The Gretna standout made it official on signing day: She's a Bluejay.
"I always wanted to play collegiate volleyball," McCune said. "Being able to do that, especially at home, just means the world to be. I'm very excited."
McCune joins two other prospects in Creighton's 2022 recruiting class — outside hitter Ava Martin and middle blocker Ann Marie Remmes. Both McCune and Martin committed last summer. Remmes pledged to CU last spring.
The trio was ranked as the 24th-best recruiting class in the country by PrepVolleyball last month. The 6-foot-1 Martin landed at No. 47 in the individual rankings and McCune was No. 52.
"I'm really excited about the class," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a statement. "I like that we have players from a variety of positions. All of them are highly-talented athletes but we recruit not only great athletes but also great young women. I think all of these three will continue to build Creighton volleyball's culture."
McCune's coming off a run to the Class A state tournament with her Gretna squad, which got all-around production from the versatile 5-foot-9 talent. She expects to compete for a role at libero when she gets to Creighton.
And she's already looking forward to it.
McCune said she's been regularly texting and chatting with the coaching staff and the players. Some of the Jays routinely reached out to wish her good luck ahead of matches during the prep season.
She's long thought that her personality fit in well with Creighton's culture, which is why she committed the day after Booth offered her a scholarship back in June 2020.
McCune just had to wait until Wednesday to make it official.
"Ever since (that fourth grade camp) I started watching and I followed, and being local I was always just a big Creighton fan," McCune said. "When they had interest in me at a young age — it was crazy. And now I officially signed, and it's awesome."
CU currently has five other Nebraska natives on its roster — senior Jaela Zimmerman (Malcolm), junior Emily Bressman (Marian), sophomore Megan Skovsende (Skutt), sophomore Kaite Maser (Grand Island) and freshman Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista).
Martin's from the Kansas City area. Remmes is from Lisle, Ill.
