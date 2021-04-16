Former Bluejay Christian Bishop transfers to Texas

Junior Christian Bishop, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, announced Friday evening that he'll continue his college career at Texas.

The 6-foot-7 forward was a two-year starter for Creighton, helping CU win a share of the 2020 Big East regular season title in 2020 and reach this past year's NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

But three days after the 2021 season ended, Bishop announced his plans to transfer. And now he has a new home.

Bishop, who's from Lee's Summit, Missouri, indicated that he picked Texas over North Carolina and Kansas. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining.

The Jays are set to return sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner, who can help replace some of Bishop's production. CU's likely going to have to add some depth at the center position before the end of the offseason, though.

Bishop averaged 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds this past campaign. He finished with the second-best single-season field goal percentage (68.1%) in school history. He played a critical role within Creighton's defense, agile enough to help defend guards in ball screening actions and bouncy enough to rise up and protect the rim.