Former Bluejay Josh Dotzler: Greg McDermott’s 'plantation' remarks show how far we need to go

I believe Coach Mac represents many in our city. People who have good intentions but don’t have the understanding or experiences to comprehend the gravity of our world’s racial challenges.

He reminds me of my dad, a white man from Iowa. A good guy who had no idea how naïve and insensitive he truly was until he married my mom, an African American from Washington, D.C. Moving to North Omaha changed his perspective and understanding on what it means to be Black in America.

I’ve heard many stories about his insensitivity. He understood some struggles of my mother, her family and others, but he didn’t really feel the reality of all they’ve experienced. If my dad — married to a Black woman — can say some of the things he’s said without knowing the gravity, I know others can, too.

A Black person would never fathom using the word “plantation” because it goes against everything we believe and have known about our history. There is an authentic connection to that word which evokes emotion.