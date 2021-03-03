Former Bluejay Josh Dotzler: Greg McDermott’s 'plantation' remarks show how far we need to go

Editor’s note: Josh Dotzler grew up in Omaha and starred at point guard at Creighton from 2005-09. He played 117 games for the Bluejays. His family operates Abide, which focuses on developing stronger families, safer neighborhoods and emerging leaders in the inner city.
* * *
“There is more to be learned from a loss than from a win.”
Countless coaches have delivered this message over the years. It doesn’t feel good, but a loss has the potential to makes us better.
Coach Greg McDermott’s recent comments to his team about staying on the “plantation” serve as an opportunity for us to learn and grow.
I did not have the opportunity to play for Coach Mac, but ever since he arrived in Omaha he has welcomed me with open arms. He has treated me as if he was my coach.
Beyond basketball, I have also witnessed his heart to make Omaha a better place. He has used his voice and platform to raise money and awareness for causes in our community. He has specifically used his influence to help Abide, our organization that focuses on revitalizing North Omaha. Coach has continually reached out for advice and perspective on issues of race and injustice. I know Coach Mac is doing what he can to be a part of the solution for Omaha.
I believe Coach Mac represents many in our city. People who have good intentions but don’t have the understanding or experiences to comprehend the gravity of our world’s racial challenges.
He reminds me of my dad, a white man from Iowa. A good guy who had no idea how naïve and insensitive he truly was until he married my mom, an African American from Washington, D.C. Moving to North Omaha changed his perspective and understanding on what it means to be Black in America.
I’ve heard many stories about his insensitivity. He understood some struggles of my mother, her family and others, but he didn’t really feel the reality of all they’ve experienced. If my dad — married to a Black woman — can say some of the things he’s said without knowing the gravity, I know others can, too.
A Black person would never fathom using the word “plantation” because it goes against everything we believe and have known about our history. There is an authentic connection to that word which evokes emotion.
To me, Coach Mac’s comments are a reminder of how far we need to go. It’s not enough to have good intentions. We must take significant action to better understand the truth behind our history and the world we live in. It’s not enough to know saying “plantation” is bad, we have to understand the hurt and pain associated with it.
We can’t be a part of the solution until we face our challenges head-on. It’s hard to face a problem when we don’t think it’s there. His comments underline the challenges expressed by the Black community for years.
As hard as it is, a “loss” brings light to things we can’t see when life is good and we are winning.
The pain associated with Coach’s comments for everyone involved can be used for a greater purpose. To educate and elevate the conversation around race, justice and equality. We know there is more to be done and maybe this sparks greater action.
May we learn from our mistakes and leverage our influence to be a part of bringing change.
Together we can be better.