Former Bluejay Justin Patton will play this summer with Utah Jazz, New York Knicks

Former Bluejay Justin Patton is on the roster of two different teams for summer leagues.

Patton will play for one of the Utah Jazz's two teams in the Salt Lake City Summer League that begins Tuesday. Patton's Jazz Blue team will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and the Jazz White team on Thursday.

After that, Patton is set to head to Las Vegas to play for the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League. That event, which features all 30 NBA teams, runs from Aug. 8-17.

The Knicks are scheduled to play Toronto on Aug. 8, the Los Angeles Lakers on Aug. 11, Detroit on Aug. 13 and Cleveland on Aug. 14. A fifth game will be played either Aug. 16 or 17.

Patton has bounced around the NBA since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft.

This past season was his most productive as a pro. He appeared in 13 games with six starts for the Houston Rockets, averaging 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 19 minutes per game. Entering last season he'd appeared in nine NBA games over three seasons with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

Now he'll get multiple opportunities this summer to impress NBA personnel and secure a roster spot for the 2021-22 season.