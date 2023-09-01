Creighton men’s basketball intends to add former Bluejay Mitch Ballock to its staff as a graduate assistant, a source told the World-Herald.

The move follows movement in the program following video coordinator Casey Matthews’ departure.

Ballock, who played four seasons at CU, plans to embark on a coaching career after spending the past couple of years trying his hand at the professional ranks.

After his Creighton career ended in 2021, Ballock spent some time with the Cleveland Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League affiliate. He spent the past year playing with German club Mitteldeutscher BC.

At just 25 years old, Ballock’s playing days will come to a relatively premature end. The 6-foot-5 wing willingly turned away from life overseas to jumpstart his career on the sidelines, reuniting with Greg McDermott and Creighton.

Ballock was best known for being an elite shooter, averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 while shooting 39.8% from deep as a Bluejay. Playing alongside players like Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander, Ballock’s shooting touch made him a prized starter for some of McDermott’s most successful teams, including the 2020-21 group that reached the Sweet 16.

With McDermott lobbing comparisons between Ballock and senior Baylor Scheierman at least a couple times last year, Ballock’s addition makes for a convenient fit regarding player development. He steps into a role where his combination of familiarity with the program, youth, and playstyle prove practical.

