Former Bluejay Ty-Shon Alexander not selected in NBA draft

Former Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander was not selected in the 60-pick NBA draft Wednesday.

He could have been the third Bluejay drafted in the last four years. But now Alexander will try to work his way into the league as an undrafted free agent.

It’s likely that Alexander will get a shot to join an NBA training camp next month — though no deal had been announced as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple NBA draft analysts characterized Alexander as one of the top undrafted prospects.

Alexander chose to leave CU after his junior year — and he had to navigate through an unconventional pre-draft process. The NBA combine went virtual. No team workouts were held. The draft was postponed a few times, ultimately occurring five months later than originally scheduled.

That made it more difficult for Alexander to enhance his NBA draft stock.

He did have a strong finish to his college career, though.

Alexander led the Jays in scoring at 16.9 points per game last year, while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range, averaging 5.0 rebounds per outing and recording a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate in Big East play. He was CU’s defensive stopper and a crunch-time bucket getter.