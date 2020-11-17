Former Bluejay Ty-Shon Alexander to find how much he raised NBA draft stock

Former Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander will find out Wednesday night exactly how much he’s changed the narrative on his NBA draft stock.

Because this time last year, it wasn’t clear what kind of potential Alexander had as a defender. Or how efficient he could become as a scorer. Or whether his athleticism would translate to the NBA game.

The All-Big East first-team guard has answered some of those questions over the past 12 months, certainly. Just turn on the game film, CU coach Greg McDermott said.

“As people do their research, and all of a sudden I think people realize, ‘You know what, I think there is a role for him in the NBA,’” McDermott said.

But how many NBA teams did actually take notice?

That’s the key question for Alexander, who didn’t get to experience a traditional pre-draft process because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexander undoubtedly held his own last season when he went head-to-head with some of the top players in the Big East (Villanova’s Saddiq Bey, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell).

But he didn’t get an NCAA tournament to showcase his improved game on the sport’s biggest stage. He didn't have a normal summer either.