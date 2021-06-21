 Skip to main content
Former Bluejays will compete for $1 million in The Basketball Tournament
BASKETBALL

Former Bluejays will compete for $1 million in The Basketball Tournament

The Jays picked up a pledge Wednesday from four-star recruit Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City announced on Twitter he's committed to CU.

A group of Creighton basketball alums has formed a team that'll compete for a $1 million prize in a tournament this summer.

The Omaha Blue Crew earned an invite to The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, single-elimination event that's set to begin in July.

The CU team is a No. 10 seed in its 16-team region, and its early-round games will be played at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The Creighton guys are scheduled to play their opener at 3 p.m. on July 16 against Purdue & Black, a Kansas State alumni team. Tickets are available at TheTournament.com.

The Omaha Blue Crew roster includes former Creighton players Justin Carter, Austin Chatman, Martin Krampelj, Jahenns Manigat and Wayne Runnels. Also on the team are Deverell Biggs (former Husker), Nick McGlynn (Drake) and Admon Gilder (Gonzaga and Texas A&M).

The Basketball Tournament is in its eighth year of existence. The tournament's winner receives the $1 million purse. Last year's event featured just 24 teams, and a squad full of former Marquette players won the championship.

