Former Creighton assistant Preston Murphy hopes to move on from NCAA case

Former Creighton assistant Preston Murphy thought he was just doing a favor for a longtime friend.
The NCAA says he should have been thinking first about his coaching career that day four years ago.
And now Murphy's paying the price.
The NCAA's infractions committee announced Tuesday a set of sanctions on Creighton's basketball program related to Murphy's breach of a bylaw during a July 2017 meeting with the aspiring agent he’s known for much of his life.
Fines, recruiting restrictions, a scholarship reduction, probation. It was the first major rules violation in CU athletics history. And it'll be a black mark on the legacy of those associated with the program.
But no single individual bore the brunt of the NCAA hammer more than Murphy, once a fast-rising assistant with a six-figure salary and a head coaching future who's since resigned from his Creighton job and spent the past two years outside the college hoops industry.
For Murphy to now get an NCAA coaching job before the summer of 2023, a prospective employer must accept certain restrictions from the infractions committee, because of a show-cause penalty issued Tuesday.
"Preston is, in many ways, the fall guy for what's happening here," said Tom Monaghan, an Omaha defense lawyer who's representing Murphy on this case.
What isn't disputed is the fact that Murphy was handed an envelope full of cash at a meeting with would-be agent Christian Dawkins and two financial backers in July 2017.
Murphy said he did not keep the money. Never planned to. Monaghan said that's why Murphy was not charged with a crime, like four other assistants who also had dealings with Dawkins and who were arrested in connection with the sport's major fraud scheme.
Murphy attempted, during the NCAA's proceedings, to prove this fact — passing a lie detector test, offering up his own bank records, referencing a corresponding ATM deposit belonging to Dawkins' account, citing Dawkins' court testimony.
Inconclusive, the infractions committee determined.
What the panel concluded was this: Murphy sat down for a meeting with an agent and accepted cash, according to Sankar Suryanarayan, the NCAA's chief hearing officer on the case. That's against the rules, specifically Bylaw 10 in the NCAA's handbook.
"We focused on the conduct," he said during a press call Tuesday. "The conduct was, going into that meeting, knowing what he knew about that meeting, knowing who was going to be at the meeting and then accepting the payment for $6,000 and putting it in his pocket.
"That was the act that triggered the violation."
But, Monaghan said, there's so much nuance here that the committee declined to prioritize in the decision-making process.
Murphy went to that hotel suite in 2017 because he thought Dawkins needed help. Because Dawkins was trying to start a management company and he'd suggested that he was set to "lose everything," Murphy said during an April 2021 infractions hearing.
And because these two went way back. They're both from Saginaw, Michigan, and because Murphy had long been close with Dawkins' dad (a local hoops coach), he evolved into a mentor-like pal for Christian.
So Murphy agreed to meet up with Dawkins that day, unaware that the two other prospective business partners in the room were working for the FBI.
Murphy told the committee that he expected to "vouch" for Dawkins in that meeting with financial backers, who'd then compensate Murphy for his time. The money, Murphy and Dawkins agreed, would be immediately handed to Dawkins after they left the room.
"Christian was conning people, and he conned his friend Preston," Monaghan said. "He was doing that to lots of people. And if you read about many of the other cases, some of these other guys were in it for the money. Preston wasn't. He was there trying to help a friend start a new business."
The NCAA says Murphy should have recognized the red flags.
The "substance" of the July 2017 meeting revealed the financial backers' intentions, according to the infractions panel report. The investors brought up the names of CU players that day. They wanted to place Murphy on retainer.
Murphy didn't play ball. But, at least in the eyes of the infractions committee, the damage to his career was already done.
Monaghan said Murphy does have the option to appeal the NCAA's Tuesday ruling — but the two-year show cause wouldn't get applied until the case is closed. Whenever that would be. This investigation has already lasted nearly three years.
At this point, Murphy hopes to move on as best he can. He just doesn't think he should be labeled as a rule violator.
"He's really upset that this happened," Monaghan said. "And he knows he put Creighton in a bad light, he put basketball in a bad light and he put his family in a bad light. And he's very sorry about that."
