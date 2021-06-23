Former Creighton assistant Preston Murphy hopes to move on from NCAA case

But, Monaghan said, there's so much nuance here that the committee declined to prioritize in the decision-making process.

Murphy went to that hotel suite in 2017 because he thought Dawkins needed help. Because Dawkins was trying to start a management company and he'd suggested that he was set to "lose everything," Murphy said during an April 2021 infractions hearing.

And because these two went way back. They're both from Saginaw, Michigan, and because Murphy had long been close with Dawkins' dad (a local hoops coach), he evolved into a mentor-like pal for Christian.

So Murphy agreed to meet up with Dawkins that day, unaware that the two other prospective business partners in the room were working for the FBI.

Murphy told the committee that he expected to "vouch" for Dawkins in that meeting with financial backers, who'd then compensate Murphy for his time. The money, Murphy and Dawkins agreed, would be immediately handed to Dawkins after they left the room.

"Christian was conning people, and he conned his friend Preston," Monaghan said. "He was doing that to lots of people. And if you read about many of the other cases, some of these other guys were in it for the money. Preston wasn't. He was there trying to help a friend start a new business."