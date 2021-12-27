Former Creighton assistants finding success as head coaches

A former Creighton assistant walked across the Baxter Arena court Dec. 11 and grinned as he spotted the dozens of familiar faces behind the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi bench.

The game was well over. The arena had mostly cleared out. Except for this one section of fans who kept shouting and clapping.

Steve Lutz hasn't had too many moments in his first year as a coach to take a deep breath and reflect on his journey — maybe briefly during his once-a-week drives to San Antonio to see his mom or once he dropped the kids off at school then gets to cruise along Ocean Drive with a picturesque view of the bay all the way to his office.

But back on Dec. 11, Lutz tried to soak up the scene.

His Texas A&M-Corpus Christi team had just extended its school-record start to 9-1 with an 87-73 win over UNO. All those Omahans he and his family befriended over seven years in the city were still hollering after Lutz addressed his team in the locker room.

"Tell them all where we're going ... Jimi D's," Lutz said to his 9-year-old son Jackson, who ran onto the court for a quick hug before darting back toward the stands.

Lutz had a couple of hours to hang out that night.