Former Creighton baseball player Kimera Bartee dies at age 49

DETROIT — Kimera Bartee, a former Creighton and Omaha Central standout who went on to play and coach in the major leagues, died Monday. He was 49.
Bartee was the Detroit Tigers first base coach, and the team made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. The team did not disclose the cause of death.
Bartee, part of the Bluejays' 1991 College World Series team, was in Omaha when he collapsed, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Bartee played at CU from 1991-93 and helped guide Creighton back to the NCAA tournament in 1992. His 27 stolen bases in 1993 still place him in Creighton's top 10 for a single season. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 14th round in 1993.
Bartee was an outfielder in Detroit from 1996 to 1999 and played the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.
“Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things," Tigers General Manager Al Avila said. “While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach’s box, Kimera’s impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed. In speaking with Kimera’s father, Jerry Bartee, we offered our condolences and support to his family."
The Tigers promoted him to first base coach during the 2021 season after he was the organization's roving outfield and base-running instructor, a role he had in 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was previously first base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates and also was an outfield and base-running coordinator for their minor league teams.
“From the start of spring training last year, it was clear that KB was the epitome of a player’s coach, having an uncanny ability to build deep connections with anyone from a rookie to a 10-year veteran," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “I was proud of his selflessness and adaptability when he quickly shifted to the major league staff last season, and how excited he was about the bright future he had in both baseball and life. The sport has lost an amazing man, but more importantly his family has lost a loving fiance, father, and son."