Former Creighton baseball player Kimera Bartee dies at age 49

DETROIT — Kimera Bartee, a former Creighton and Omaha Central standout who went on to play and coach in the major leagues, died Monday. He was 49.

Bartee was the Detroit Tigers first base coach, and the team made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. The team did not disclose the cause of death.

Bartee, part of the Bluejays' 1991 College World Series team, was in Omaha when he collapsed, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Bartee played at CU from 1991-93 and helped guide Creighton back to the NCAA tournament in 1992. His 27 stolen bases in 1993 still place him in Creighton's top 10 for a single season. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 14th round in 1993.

Bartee was an outfielder in Detroit from 1996 to 1999 and played the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.