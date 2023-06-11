Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma will be transferring from one Elite Eight team to another.

As multiple outlets reported Sunday that Kaluma was headed to Kansas State, he confirmed it on social media with a picture of himself in a Wildcat uniform giving the school's WC hand sign.

Kansas State had a strong first year under coach Jerome Tang, reaching the Elite Eight before losing to Florida Atlantic. But K-State lost the two best players off that team, Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, to the NBA.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Kaluma — who averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds for the Bluejays last season — recently took an official visit to Manhattan and could have more of a featured role for the Wildcats, who also landed North Texas point guard Tylor Perry.

At CU, Kaluma was part of a top-shelf starting five that shared the spotlight.

Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard left the program, with Nembhard transferring to Gonzaga. Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman all returned to Creighton, which added Utah State guard Steven Ashworth and Virginia forward Isaac Traudt at the spots vacated by Nembhard and Kaluma.

Kaluma flirted with the NBA draft but took his name out before the deadline, seeking a transfer. His draft stock was high enough last summer to suggest he might be a first-round pick in 2023, but his slow recovery from an injury, coupled with shooting inconsistency, dropped him to a second-round/free-agent projection.

At K-State, Kaluma will not only get to play twice against Kansas — against whom he scored 24 points in the 2022 NCAA tournament — but Nebraska, which visits Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 17.

There's a slight chance Kaluma plays one more time at CHI Health Center, one first- and second-round site of next year's NCAA tournament.

