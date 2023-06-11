Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma will be transferring from one Elite Eight team to another.
As multiple outlets reported Sunday that Kaluma was headed to Kansas State, he confirmed it on social media with a picture of himself in a Wildcat uniform giving the school's WC hand sign.
Kansas State had a strong first year under coach Jerome Tang, reaching the Elite Eight before losing to Florida Atlantic. But K-State lost the two best players off that team, Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, to the NBA.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Kaluma — who averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds for the Bluejays last season — recently took an official visit to Manhattan and could have more of a featured role for the Wildcats, who also landed North Texas point guard Tylor Perry.
At CU, Kaluma was part of a top-shelf starting five that shared the spotlight.
Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard left the program, with Nembhard transferring to Gonzaga. Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman all returned to Creighton, which added Utah State guard Steven Ashworth and Virginia forward Isaac Traudt at the spots vacated by Nembhard and Kaluma.
Kaluma flirted with the NBA draft but took his name out before the deadline, seeking a transfer. His draft stock was high enough last summer to suggest he might be a first-round pick in 2023, but his slow recovery from an injury, coupled with shooting inconsistency, dropped him to a second-round/free-agent projection.
At K-State, Kaluma will not only get to play twice against Kansas — against whom he scored 24 points in the 2022 NCAA tournament — but Nebraska, which visits Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 17.
There's a slight chance Kaluma plays one more time at CHI Health Center, one first- and second-round site of next year's NCAA tournament.
Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) covers his face while walking off the court following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) shoots a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Arthur Kaluma (24) and and Trey Alexander (23) and San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Matt Bradley (20) go up for the rebound in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) is fouled by San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates winning the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) celebrates with a bit of the net following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) collides with San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench and fans react to a call in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the ball in the hood over San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots the ball over San Diego State's Matt Bradley (20) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) brings the ball down court while up against San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State and Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans react immediately after the end of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Jared Barnett (4) celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) eyes the hoop in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) grabs a rebound away fro San Diego State's Keshad Johnson (0) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) and Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dives for the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) plays in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets his arms up in front of San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) slams into the media table in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) keeps an eye on San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, left, and San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher meets before the start of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball with a March Madness logo ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The court is painted ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
William Martinez, of Sutherland, Neb., and other Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Patty Galas, the administrative assistant for the Creighton men’s basketball program, offers communion as Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
