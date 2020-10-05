Former Creighton guard Mike Caruso watching his son Alex help Lakers to NBA finals run

And yes, Mike was there to share his expertise if Alex asked for it.

Mike won a California state title as a star player for Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland. Red McManus recruited him to Creighton, where Mike ended up averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 assists during his senior season. Mike still ranks second on CU’s all-time free throw percentage chart (84.4%). He was also a member of the Eddie Sutton squad that upset No. 5 New Mexico State at the Civic Center in 1970.

But so often with Alex, Mike said he found that his role was often one as an observer, while his son charted his own course. Mike was absolutely fine with that.

“He had coaches all along the way, some pretty good ones,” Caruso said. “I left the coaching to them. I was his supporter, and a proud dad.”

That hasn’t changed.

Mike gets texts and calls from former Creighton teammates and colleagues regularly about Alex’s performances. The dunks, the clutch jumpers, the steals, the drawn charges -- from a headband-wearing super sub. Caruso’s averaging 6.8 points off the bench in the NBA playoffs.

Ex-Bluejay coach Tom Apke, an assistant under Sutton, is one of those in the Alex Caruso fan club. Apke got the CU head job in 1974 and hired Mike to his staff.