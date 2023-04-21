Former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard has committed to Gonzaga, he announced via Instagram.
Nembhard, who averaged 12.1 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season, will spend next season in Spokane after plenty of early speculation following his decision pointed toward the possibility of a move to Arizona. He chose GU over the Wildcats, Alabama and UCF.
"It wasn't any one thing," Nembhard told ESPN of his decision to transfer. "My teammates are great people and we clearly were well-coached. We reached a level no other Creighton team achieved. I'm very happy for that and grateful for how the season evolved. That's really all I want to say about that."
Nembhard’s brother, Andrew, played his final couple of college seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida. He went on to be selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 31st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
"Of course my brother had been telling me for years what a great coach Mark [Few] was," Ryan Nembhard told ESPN. "And it's obvious Andrew was well prepared for the NBA by Coach Few and all the staff at Gonzaga the two years he was there; he started more games this year as a rookie than any other Pacers rookie has started in over 20 years.”
Photos: Ryan Nembhard throughout the years
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players, from left, Arthur Kaluma (24), Trey Alexander (23), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) speak ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) smiles ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) is introduced before the start of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) high-fives teammate Ryan Nembhard (2) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Trey Alexander (23) high five after a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for the play to develop in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets past Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players, from left, Ryan Nembhard (2), Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Trey Alexander (23), Arthur Kaluma (24) and Baylor Scheierman (55) speak ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard dribbles the ball in the first half against Georgetown on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, Arthur Kalumam, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Ryan Nembhard, and Trey Alexander walk out during player introductions before playing Marquette on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard passes the ball in front of Marquette's Kam Jones, left, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard walks out during player introductions before Marquette on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard drives past Marquette'sStevie Mitchell int he first half on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott talks with Ryan Nembhard (2) during a break in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard attempts a layup during a game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard passes the ball to Ryan Kalkbrenner during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard attempts a shot during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks to pass the ball past Holy Cross' Nolan Dorsey (21) in the Holy Cross vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 94-65.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman passes the ball to Ryan Nembhard during an exhibition game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard drives to the basket during an exhibition game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard brings the ball upcourt against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at CHI Health Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard watches practice with a cast on his arm on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard tries to dribble around Xavier's Colby Jones on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard shoots over Xavier's Colby Jones in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Director of Player Development Steve Merfeld talks with Ryan Nembhard during a timeout against Xavier on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) goes for two points over DePaul's Jalen Terry (3) in the DePaul vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard is pressured by SIU-Edwardsville's Courtney Carter (left) and Dejuan Pruitt during the second half of their game at CHI Health Center on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, right, talks to Ryan Nembhard during a timeout against Nebraska on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr., left, tries to swipe the ball away from Creighton's Ryan Nembhard on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard celebrates a second-half play against Nebraska on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard passes the ball around Nebraska's Trey McGowens on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) tries to get around Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood during their game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) tries to get around Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood during their game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard brings the ball upcourt against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at CHI Health Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard attempts to keep control of the ball against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at CHI Health Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
