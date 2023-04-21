Former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard has committed to Gonzaga, he announced via Instagram.

Nembhard, who averaged 12.1 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season, will spend next season in Spokane after plenty of early speculation following his decision pointed toward the possibility of a move to Arizona. He chose GU over the Wildcats, Alabama and UCF.

"It wasn't any one thing," Nembhard told ESPN of his decision to transfer. "My teammates are great people and we clearly were well-coached. We reached a level no other Creighton team achieved. I'm very happy for that and grateful for how the season evolved. That's really all I want to say about that."

Nembhard’s brother, Andrew, played his final couple of college seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida. He went on to be selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 31st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"Of course my brother had been telling me for years what a great coach Mark [Few] was," Ryan Nembhard told ESPN. "And it's obvious Andrew was well prepared for the NBA by Coach Few and all the staff at Gonzaga the two years he was there; he started more games this year as a rookie than any other Pacers rookie has started in over 20 years.”

