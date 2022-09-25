Former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski signs with Brooklyn Nets

Here's a look at the last five seasons of Creighton baseball.
The Brooklyn Nets signed former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski the team announced Sunday, though terms of the deal were not released.
The second-round pick (49th overall) of the Nets in 2021 was also signed and waived eight days prior by the team.
A Big East first-teamer his final season with the Bluejays, Zegarowski played with the Nets’ G League affiliate in 2021-22. He averaged 10.1 points in his eight games.
In his final season at Creighton, Zegarowski helped the Jays make to the Sweet 16 and led the team in scoring (15.8) and assists (4.3) per game.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts preseason showcase
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) jumps of teammate Trey Alexander (23) during a scrimmage in the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Young fans line up for autographs from Creighton's Evan Young (21) and Arthur Kaluma (24) during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton players are introduced at the start of the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the three-point contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Friends Ethan Andres, left, and Hudson Villwok, both 8 and of Omaha, watch Creighton players during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Fans cheer during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) competes in the slam dunk contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) sits on the court to sign autographs for fans during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) dribbles a ball during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Evan Young (21) helps a young fan spin a ball on his finger during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) competes in the three-point contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball during a scrimmage during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) signs a shoe for a fan during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) smiles after making a half-court shot during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's John Christofilis (15) competes in the three-point contest during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, right, presents a ball to former player Austin Chatman during the Bird Club Madness men's basketball pre-season event in Omaha on Friday.
