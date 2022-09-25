Former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski signs with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets signed former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski the team announced Sunday, though terms of the deal were not released.

The second-round pick (49th overall) of the Nets in 2021 was also signed and waived eight days prior by the team.

A Big East first-teamer his final season with the Bluejays, Zegarowski played with the Nets’ G League affiliate in 2021-22. He averaged 10.1 points in his eight games.

In his final season at Creighton, Zegarowski helped the Jays make to the Sweet 16 and led the team in scoring (15.8) and assists (4.3) per game.