Former Creighton standout Brianna Rollerson can’t wait for her return to pro game

A little time away from the game just added fuel to Brianna Rollerson’s desire to get back on the court.
“This might be the most excited I’ve been about playing in a long time,” said the former Omaha Central and Creighton center, who is preparing for her fourth professional basketball season in Germany.
“Our season (last winter) ended about a month early so we didn’t get to finish the playoffs. I didn’t know my final game was going to be my final game. I haven’t been able to play five-on-five since about the middle of March, so I’m really excited to get back.”
The 6-foot-1 Rollerson signed this summer with the MSP Rheinstars Bergische Loewen. She expects to return to Germany next month with the new season beginning in October.
With COVID-19, international travel is a bit more laborious. Rollerson said she had to quarantine for two weeks when she returned to the U.S. in March. That quarantine period is the reason she’s heading back earlier.
But Rollerson has become comfortable playing in Germany — where there’s usually about two Americans on each team — and playing professionally.
“It’s a lot different than college,” she said. “At Creighton, you get used to this huge support system and family feeling. When you go overseas, it’s a job. You just show up and do what they ask you to do.
“When Americans go overseas, they’re expecting things from you. You’re expected to play the majority of the game and you’re expected to score.”
And Rollerson has become a bigger scoring threat in the pro ranks. After scoring 1,101 points at Central, Rollerson’s best offensive season for Creighton was when she averaged 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds as a senior in 2017.
Last season for GiroLive Panthers Osnabruck SC of the DBBL (the top league in Germany), Rollerson averaged 15.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in 21 games before the season was halted. She was an all-league first-team selection.
“At Creighton, you’re on scholarship and you’re not going to get fired,” Rollerson said. “As a pro, I’m motivated not to get fired. When you go overseas, you have to push yourself.”
While back in Omaha, Rollerson said she has tried to stay sharp by working out at Creighton with coaches.
“I’ve always had goals and always wanted to play the best that I can,” she said. “It seems to be working well.”
