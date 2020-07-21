Former Creighton standout Brianna Rollerson can’t wait for her return to pro game

A little time away from the game just added fuel to Brianna Rollerson’s desire to get back on the court.

“This might be the most excited I’ve been about playing in a long time,” said the former Omaha Central and Creighton center, who is preparing for her fourth professional basketball season in Germany.

“Our season (last winter) ended about a month early so we didn’t get to finish the playoffs. I didn’t know my final game was going to be my final game. I haven’t been able to play five-on-five since about the middle of March, so I’m really excited to get back.”

The 6-foot-1 Rollerson signed this summer with the MSP Rheinstars Bergische Loewen. She expects to return to Germany next month with the new season beginning in October.

With COVID-19, international travel is a bit more laborious. Rollerson said she had to quarantine for two weeks when she returned to the U.S. in March. That quarantine period is the reason she’s heading back earlier.

But Rollerson has become comfortable playing in Germany — where there’s usually about two Americans on each team — and playing professionally.