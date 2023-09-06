Former Big East player of the year Jaylyn Agnew is returning to Creighton. This time, she'll be part of Jim Flanery's staff, the coach announced Wednesday.

Agnew, the first Bluejay ever selected in the WNBA draft, will be an assistant for CU.

"I am back because I love Creighton," Agnew said in a press release. "I love the coaches staff and the impact they made on me. Now I hope to made that type of impact on others."

Agnew had quite an impact as a player for the Jays, too.

She was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Washington Mystics after she finished her college career with with 1,552 points, 657 rebounds and 302 assists. Her 20.8 scoring average during the 2019-20 season is fifth all time in program history and the most since Kathy Halligan set the record (24.2) in 1989-90.

Agnew's addition comes after the NCAA approved that women's basketball teams can have six coaches on the floor this season. Flanery said Agnew would likely have tried to make a WNBA roster or play overseas, but a knee injury changed that. And it opened the door for Agnew to join the coaching staff.

Agnew has played professionally for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream and overseas in Russia, Israel and Italy.

"It's a great opportunity for Jaylyn to learn, and if she wants to get into coaches long term, this is a great place for her," Flanery said. "She's in a good situation. I think (assistant) Connie (Yori) will be really beneficial to her."

In her final home contest, Agnew set the program record for points in a game with 43, snapping Yori's mark (42) that stood since 1982.

"There will be a few nights when I might look down the bench and ask her to put a uniform on," Flanery joked.

She also broke the Big East single-season record for free-throw percentage (43 of 43) and closed her senior year by making 52 straight free throws, claiming the NCAA's statistical title (95%) that season.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to bring back one of the most decorated players in school history in Jaylyn," the coach said. "She has an ability to immediately connect with current and future student-athletes as she brings such impactful knowledge from her experiences on and off the court."