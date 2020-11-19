Former Creighton standouts Khyri Thomas, Justin Patton traded by Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have reshaped their roster and their future plans do not include Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton.

Both Omaha products have been traded.

ESPN first reported Thursday morning that the Pistons planned to trade Thomas and Tony Snell to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dewayne Dedmon. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Hawks would subsequently waive Thomas.

Later Thursday, the Pistons revealed the details of a three-team draft-day trade that ultimately resulted in Justin Patton getting shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. Detroit needed to acquire the rights to a couple Wednesday draft picks, so it worked out a multi-player trade with the Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets.

So, to recap: Thomas is reportedly going to be a free agent soon and Patton is Clipper.

Thomas was originally a Pistons draft pick in 2018 — he went No. 38 overall following a three-year career at Creighton.

Patton, the No. 16 pick in 2017 after one season at CU, had stints with Minnesota, Philadelphia, Dallas and Oklahoma City before he signed a free agent contract with the Pistons last summer.

The two former Bluejays were teammates in Detroit for about five months.