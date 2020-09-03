Former Creighton standouts Tara Oltman, Connie Yori named to Missouri Valley's hall of fame class

Former Creighton standouts Tara Oltman and Connie Yori have been named to the Missouri Valley Conference's 2021 hall of fame class.
Yori, who is one of two Creighton women's basketball players to have their jersey number retired, finished her career first in school history in points (2,010), scoring average (20.3 ppg), field goals made (797), field goal percentage (54.2), free throws made (416), steals (292), assists (399) and rebounds (746). She ranks in the CU career top 10 in eight statistical categories and owns the program scoring average record.
Yori began coaching as an assistant with the Jays in 1986 and became the Jays’ coach in 1992, succeeding current Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen.
She had a 170-115 record in 10 seasons with the Jays and coached in two NCAA tournaments. Yori led Creighton to a Missouri Valley regular-season and tournament title, which earning conference coach of the year honors, in 2002.
Oltman is the only athlete in school history to earn All-Missouri Valley first-team honors four times and the first three-time MVC pitcher of the year in league history. She ended her career as the Missouri Valley career record holder for wins (118), strikeouts (1,086), appearances (187), starts (143), complete games (128) and innings pitched (1,064), as well as the single-season mark with 32 wins in 2010.
Oltman led the Jays to a 155-70-1 record from 2007-10, including Missouri Valley tournament championships in 2007 and 2010, and NCAA tournament bids in 2007, 2008 and 2010.
The eight-person class also includes Clark W. Hetherington of Missouri, James Naismith of Kansas, F. Morgan Taylor of Grinnell, Maurice Cheeks of West Texas State, Tom Thacker of Cincinnati and "Mean" Joe Greene of North Texas State.
