Former Creighton star Doug McDermott reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs

After the highest-scoring season of his NBA career, former Creighton star Doug McDermott is signing a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.

McDermott’s deal, part of a free-agent spending spree for the Spurs, is for $42 million. McDermott’s seventh season in the NBA was his best, as he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Indiana Pacers, which were his fifth team.