Former Creighton star Doug McDermott reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs

After the highest-scoring season of his NBA career, former Creighton star Doug McDermott is signing a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.
McDermott’s deal, part of a free-agent spending spree for the Spurs, is for $42 million. McDermott’s seventh season in the NBA was his best, as he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Indiana Pacers, which were his fifth team.
He had 11 games of scoring 20 points or more last season.
