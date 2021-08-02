 Skip to main content
Former Creighton star Doug McDermott reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs
BASKETBALL

Doug McDermott challenges the shot of Georgetown's D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera in 2014.

 MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look back at the last five season of Creighton men's basketball.

After the highest-scoring season of his NBA career, former Creighton star Doug McDermott is signing a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.

McDermott’s deal, part of a free-agent spending spree for the Spurs, is for $42 million. McDermott’s seventh season in the NBA was his best, as he averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Indiana Pacers, which were his fifth team.

He had 11 games of scoring 20 points or more last season.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

