Former Creighton star Marcus Foster ready for another chance to shine in Omaha

Marcus Foster has kept himself busy on the hardwood the past few months.

The former Creighton star guard helped the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' G League affiliate, win the G League title in the middle of April. A month later, he was in Greece, leading his team to the semifinals of that league's playoffs.

But when he was given the opportunity to compete with his old college team in The Basketball Tournament, he jumped at the chance. Foster will be in Omaha next week as Creighton's team, the Blue Crew, prepares to host a TBT site from July 16-19 at Sokol Arena.

"It just worked out perfect. (Blue Crew coach) Josh Jones reached out to me while I was in Greece and he said, 'We got to make this happen,'" Foster said on Thursday. "I'm definitely up for putting the Bluejay jersey back on."

The Blue Crew roster is expected to include Foster's CU teammates Justin Patton and Ronnie Harrell as well as other former Jays like Wayne Runnels, Jahenns Manigat and Austin Chatman.

"I'm excited to play with Austin Chatman because I knew him for so long growing up in Texas," Foster said.

Foster, who turned 27 last month, has played professionally since 2018. Before that as the Bluejay, he was twice named first-team All-Big East. He averaged 18.2 points as a junior and 19.8 as a senior.

He's played overseas in South Korea, Israel, Turkey and Greece, but last season was his first experience in the G League. And he had a very solid season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games.

"I think that was the best I've played professionally because the whole deal with me getting a chance to play in the NBA is if I can play point guard," Foster said. "This year I felt I showed I could do many different things — from point guard, I was the best defender some games and then I had to be a scorer when guys got called up or injured.

"So I think it was a good chance to show I can do more than just score the ball."

After being known as a shooting guard, Foster said it's an adjustment to move to the point.

"It was tough, I'm not going to lie. Especially early on. And going from European style of basketball to NBA style is completely different styles to play," said Foster, who added that spacing on the court is the main difference. "It took me a while to figure out, but by the end of the year I was playing my best."

Foster hopes to make a deep run in The Basketball Tournament. As far as his career after that, he is signed with the team in Greece for next season. But before he heads there, he's hoping to get a training camp invite from an NBA team.