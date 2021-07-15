Former Creighton stars are teaming up for a chance at $1 million

It's Monday evening inside a North Omaha gym and former Creighton guard Josh Jones is shouting from the sideline, counting down the final seconds of the shot clock as several CU alumni work to create a scoring chance.

"Six ... five ... four ..."

A portable shot clock is coming later this week, Jones hopes. So at least for Monday's practice — when these ex-Bluejays tried to limit possessions to 12 seconds to simulate the up-tempo, space-and-pace style their college program patented — they have Jones, the coach, keeping track of the time.

"Three ... two ... one!"

A shot bounces off the rim.

Not everything has been sorted out on the court for the Omaha Blue Crew before its debut Friday at The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, single-elimination event that awards $1 million to the winner. But that's the benefit of Monday's two-hour session at the NorthStar Foundation. It's a collaborative effort between former teammates and longtime buddies.

"This here, it takes you back a little bit," point guard Austin Chatman said. "Kind of an AAU feel to it when you're playing with the homies. It's fun. We're excited. We've got a solid team and I think we can make some noise."