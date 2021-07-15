Former Creighton stars are teaming up for a chance at $1 million

It's Monday evening inside a North Omaha gym and former Creighton guard Josh Jones is shouting from the sideline, counting down the final seconds of the shot clock as several CU alumni work to create a scoring chance.
"Six ... five ... four ..."
A portable shot clock is coming later this week, Jones hopes. So at least for Monday's practice — when these ex-Bluejays tried to limit possessions to 12 seconds to simulate the up-tempo, space-and-pace style their college program patented — they have Jones, the coach, keeping track of the time.
"Three ... two ... one!"
A shot bounces off the rim.
Not everything has been sorted out on the court for the Omaha Blue Crew before its debut Friday at The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, single-elimination event that awards $1 million to the winner. But that's the benefit of Monday's two-hour session at the NorthStar Foundation. It's a collaborative effort between former teammates and longtime buddies.
"This here, it takes you back a little bit," point guard Austin Chatman said. "Kind of an AAU feel to it when you're playing with the homies. It's fun. We're excited. We've got a solid team and I think we can make some noise."
They had sequences Monday when everything clicked.
There was Chatman, a three-year starter at CU from 2013-15, handing the ball off along the perimeter to Martin Krampelj — and the 2019 honorable mention All-Big East performer rose and buried a 3-pointer.
Jahenns Manigat, a Bluejay fan favorite from 2011-14, knocked down a triple from the corner, then raced back on defense to match up against the attacking Justin Carter, who has played professionally overseas since completing his CU career in 2010.
Former Creighton player James Milliken is also on the squad. As is Nick McGlynn (Drake), Greg Smith (Colorado State), Admon Gilder (Texas A&M/Gonzaga) and Omaha Central grads Deverell Biggs (Nebraska) and Akoy Agau (Georgetown/SMU/Louisville).
"We're all in," Jones said. "We want to win a million."
Jones said he and several former Creighton players have tossed around the idea for years. The Basketball Tournament, most known for its school alumni teams, has been around since 2014, and TBT officials were interested in a CU squad the moment Jones reached out a few months ago, he said.
"Because the program is premier and our fans are very supportive," Jones said.
So he and former CU manager Michael Vandevoort went to work assembling a roster. They've got assistant Bellevue women's coach James Benford on board to help put together game plans.
The team started a GoFundMe to help with extra travel costs, and Jones said an additional donation from former teammate Doug McDermott helped get the venture off the ground.
Jones hopes this year is the first of many TBT runs by Creighton alums.
"It's all about the fans," he said. "They support us so much. It's the love of the fans and the brotherhood of our basketball family — that's what got this off and running."
They'll play the Kansas State alumni team, Purple & Black, at 3 p.m. Friday in Wichita, Kansas. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.
If Omaha Blue Crew wins Friday, it would play again Sunday against either the Aftershocks (Wichita State) or the Ex-Pats (Patriot League alums).
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa