Former Grand Island basketball star Isaac Traudt committed to Creighton, he told the Omaha World-Herald Thursday.

The 6-foot-10 forward arrives with four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this past season at Virginia.

“I wanted to come home and be closer to my family in my home state,” Traudt said. “What sticks out with Creighton the most to me is just their style of play and culture, their continued success over the past decade especially.”

A former four-star recruit, returning to Nebraska was a priority for Traudt, who took an unofficial visit to CU prior to his commitment to UVA in August 2021.

"We are excited that Isaac is coming home to play at Creighton," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

"I've always been impressed with his work ethic and passion for the game of basketball. His versatility is a perfect fit in our system. We can't wait to get him on campus this summer!"

The Bluejays finished among his final schools. Traudt said he and CU coach Greg McDermott had several conversations in the days since he entered the portal, saying both parties “picked up where we left off before my first commitment.”

With his ability to stretch the floor at his size and potentially play multiple positions, the fit made sense once Traudt left Virginia.

Traudt’s redshirt season ended when the fourth-seeded Cavaliers were upset by 13-seed Furman in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

In the following weeks, he tuned into Creighton’s trip to the Elite Eight.

“It was really cool seeing them make a big run and hopefully (we’ll) do that again next year,” he said.

Having spent a year away from actively playing in games, Traudt says “it’s kind of hard to gauge where I’m at.” But after spending a year improving his game, he’s seemingly prepared for the upcoming season.

“College is a big adjustment from high school, and I just saw the everyday demands of what it takes to be a high level basketball player,” Traudt said. “I’m gonna take that with me to Creighton.”

