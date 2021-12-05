Four Jays are in double figures as Creighton women's basketball defeats Villanova

Creighton got a career-high 23 points from guard Lauren Jensen as the Bluejays downed Villanova 72-58 Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Jensen, who transferred to Creighton from Iowa in the offseason, was one of four Jays in double figures as they won their fourth straight.

Creighton led 40-31 at halftime before controlling the third quarter — Jensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give CU a 60-37 lead late in the third.

Emma Ronsiek added 12 points, Morgan Maly had 11 points and six rebounds, and Carly Bachelor scored 10 points for Creighton.

Creighton (5-2) next will host Arizona State on Dec. 12.