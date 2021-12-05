 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Jays are in double figures as Creighton women's basketball defeats Villanova
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Four Jays are in double figures as Creighton women's basketball defeats Villanova

  • Updated
  • 0

Jon Nyatawa says tinkering time is coming to a close for the Jays with tough games ahead.

Creighton got a career-high 23 points from guard Lauren Jensen as the Bluejays downed Villanova 72-58 Sunday at Sokol Arena.

Jensen, who transferred to Creighton from Iowa in the offseason, was one of four Jays in double figures as they won their fourth straight.

Creighton led 40-31 at halftime before controlling the third quarter — Jensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give CU a 60-37 lead late in the third.

Emma Ronsiek added 12 points, Morgan Maly had 11 points and six rebounds, and Carly Bachelor scored 10 points for Creighton.

Creighton (5-2) next will host Arizona State on Dec. 12.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert