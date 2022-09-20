Four-star center JT Rock forms 'good relationship' with Creighton staff

Creighton men’s basketball had a couple of priority visitors on campus over the weekend. Among them was four-star 2024 big man JT Rock.

The 7-foot center is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota — about an hour from Bluejay assistant Ryan Miller’s birthplace of Mitchell. Rock and the staff have been in contact for nearly a year now. He originally took an unofficial visit last October, which he enjoyed enough to spend his first official visit at CU.

“It’s one of the places I feel could be a good spot for me,” Rock said. “I have a good relationship with their staff.”

He said that before Creighton began recruiting him, he didn’t know a ton about the program.

“I just kind of knew it was in Omaha, so it’s close to home, they play in the Big East and they’re usually pretty good,” he said.

Rock sat courtside during the Jays’ Bird Club Madness event Friday, taking everything in alongside fellow four-star recruit John Mobley Jr. and a few of CU’s assistants.

He spent the rest of the weekend eating with the staff, getting a peak at the team plane and revisiting the CHI Health Center.

Rock has emerged as a target for schools in the region after a promising summer. He displayed legitimate touch as a shooter for his size, took advantage of mismatches and has room to grow as a shot blocker with his frame.

He’s soared atop recruiting rankings, recently being named a top-60 recruit nationally by 247Sports after previously being unranked. He received offers from Iowa and Minnesota back in June. Outside of CU, Iowa State, Purdue and Iowa are a few of the schools at the top of his list.

The junior isn’t set on a timeline for his recruitment.

“Kind of just taking it day by day and not really thinking about all the details,” Rock said.