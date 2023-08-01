Four-star 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew has committed to Creighton men’s basketball, he told The World-Herald. He chose the Bluejays over Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Xavier.

“I chose Creighton because of the coaching staff, (I) have a really good relationship with all of them,” McAndrew said via text. “I feel the play style will be a perfect fit, and player development as I think they can help me get to my full potential.”

The Wayzata forward is currently the top-ranked prospect in Minnesota.

He is the nation’s No. 48 overall prospect according to On3, No. 79 according to Rivals and No. 89 according to 247Sports.

His dad, Steve, played collegiately at North Dakota. Jackson’s signature high school performance in 2023 came in the Minnesota Class 4A state title game, when he scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Wayzata win 75-71 in overtime. With two minutes left in that game, McAndrew hit the go-ahead 3.

After an explosive summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with Howard Pulley, McAndrew’s stock quickly rose, making him one of most intriguing prospects in the class.

At 6-foot-9, the combo forward’s combination of size, range and efficiency from deep has bolstered his reputation as one of the best shooters at the prep level — an ideal Creighton mold that the staff envisions taking McAndrew a long way.

“Coming in and making an impact early, playing multiple forward positions,” McAndrew said. “They view my ceiling as an NBA player. Obviously tough to do, but with a lot of work it’s possible.”